Huawei advances AI-driven 5G advanced, targets 100 million smartphones by 2025

As a strategic initiative to re-invent next-generation connectivity, Huawei is proactively developing its 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology which includes artificial intelligence as one of its fundamental elements.

The Chinese telecommunication giant has estimated that 100 million smartphones, which support 5G-A, will be in the market by the year 2025, which is a bold assumption, but it highlights its goal to innovate regardless of the current U.S. sanctions.

This is a major initiative which is more oriented to the domestic market of China. Huawei is using AI to make networks more efficient, with low latency and very large throughput, that can support real time AI applications and transform manufacturing to entertainment industries.

The AgenticRAN architecture of the company focuses on developing smart and autonomous networks, which is facilitated by its new hardware such as its ultra-wideband AAU series.

Nonetheless, the grandiose roadmap is not appreciated worldwide. Although Huawei estimates almost 400 million AI-powered phones by 2025 and that the AI agents will overtake conventional applications by 2030, analysts doubt that these targets can be achieved elsewhere in the world beyond China.

The international presence of the company is still limited, which implies that the 100 million 5G-A smartphone goal is very much reliant on Chinese consumers.

Nevertheless, Huawei accelerated the process of globalization of standards of 5G-A, and competitors will have to be innovative, which may open the door to new streams of revenue within the telecom industry.