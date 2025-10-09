Buckingham Palace announces celebration as royals set for much-awaited reunion

King Charles’s office delighted members of the royal family as dark clouds of sorrow are beginning lift with a major reunion in the works.

There had been talks of a potential return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the monarch longs to meet his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now, it seems that the entire royal family will be gathering to mark a key event, which could bring them all together under one roof.

The Buckingham Palace released a statement as they wished The Duke of Kent on his milestone birthday, just weeks after he lost his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

“Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy birthday - 90 today!” the statement read, adding, “Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, at Windsor Castle.”

This appears to be an opportunity for the royals to finally get a break from a slew of bad news that has been crowding the royals, especially the King, and the backlash that has followed.

September was mournful for the Kent family as they lost the Duchess at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace. Family members privately came for condolences, including Prince Harry. He secretly visited the Duke of Kent to pay his respects to the grieving family.

There has also been the unending scandals of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson that left the Palace frustrated especially with the public’s reaction and Prince William’s seething anger for his uncle and aunt.

This is a positive change of environment for the royals as they would gather for a lighthearted and delightful evening. It is uncertain if the Sussexes would make an appearance but this could also be one of King’s way to finally bring his two sons together to initiate peace.