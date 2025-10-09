King’s Office gives update as Prince Harry security woes stir up again

King Charles is seemingly faced with new concerns about his son Prince Harry as new risks have come to light about his security detail in the UK.

The monarch met Harry last month for the first time in two years at Clarence House, during which he appeared to have police protection, as he was driven inside the royal residence. Just weeks later, some surprising details have come out about a ‘stalker’ come too close to the royal.

As speculations grow over the possibility of Prince Harry making his next visit to meet his family during the festive season, the King is focusing on ‘finding harmony’ in the chaos, shifting focus to a crucial matter.

Charles, who has held strong values about the natural environment, has made sure that his King’s Foundation is also fulfilling his vision with meaningful work.

The charity, which runs the royal gardens at his country home, Highgrove House, and is headquartered at Dumfries House, released a fresh update amid the noise of Harry’s new security woes.

Charles’s views and hopes will be reflected in a new documentary about his philosophy and the legacy he wants to leave behind. The King shared a statement after the major announcement was made.

“This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put Harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India and, closer to home, through the work of my King's Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove,” he said.

“It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of Harmony - and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future.”