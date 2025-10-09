King Charles left concerned after Prince Harry security breach by ‘stalker’

Prince Harry’s “worst fears” about his security were realised during his latest trip to the UK, as a ‘stalker’ managed to breach his security and come in very close proximity to the royal.

The Duke of Sussex had previously fought for police protection for him and his family against the UK Home Office, during which the King was strictly not communicating with his son. However, Harry lost his case in May, after which the reconciliation between the father and son was initiated.

With the new security issues that have come to the light, the monarch is bound to be left in a dilemma over what steps should be taken for his son.

According to royal correspondent Bronte Coy noted to The Sun that it “adds a very real humanity to the situation” especially after talking about the legal aspects.

“Despite what Harry said, it has gone through the courts and he’s had the right of appeal and it was turned down by the judge,” she explained. “In this case though, we are learning that there is a person now, who’s a fixated individual who came within a few feet of him and suddenly this hypothetical threat is a real one.”

She expressed this is why the “bespoke” arrangement as opposed to the automatic protection did not work for Harry.

Meanwhile, royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, was of the view that “every celebrity” has a stalker which does not mean Harry could get police protection. Arthur said that Harry’s officers did a “brilliant job” protecting him.

He suggested that Harry “overplayed” the situation and the royal family stance on “Half in and half out” is clear: it’s not possible.

Although, it doesn’t erase the possibility that the new protection fears would not put some pressure on the King into reinstating Harry’s Home Office security.

Reports emerged earlier this week of a female stalker who got very close to Prince Harry on two separate occasions. First time, she was found mumbling “odd comments” about Harry in the loo at the hotel where the WellChild Awards were held. She was also seen close to Harry’s car, causing the team to do a full screening of the car afterwards.

Two days later, Harry’s bodyguards ‘body blocked’ her when he was Imperial College’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, the same day he met his father for tea at Clarence House.