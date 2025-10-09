Elon Musk’s X settles $128M severance dispute with former Twitter execs

Elon Musk has reached a deal with four former Twitter executives to pay massive $128 million in a bid to resolve a dispute over unpaid severance.

The ex-top executives at Twitter, including the former CEO, Parag Agarwal, filed a lawsuit against Musk as he fired them without any specific reason after taking over the social media platform in 2022. Moreover, the billionaire also refused to pay the employees severance payments.

According to plaintiffs, Musk also falsely accused them of misconduct and forced them to leave Twitter. Former executives allege this was retaliation as they sued X owner for trying to pull out of the offer to buy the company.

"The parties have reached a settlement and the settlement requires certain conditions to be met in the near term," attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in a court filing. However, terms of the settlement have not been disclosed yet.

In August, Musk and X also reached a settlement in a separate lawsuit filed by 6000 former rank-and-file Twitter workers who claimed that Musk owed them $500 million in severance pay.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and renamed it X. After the acquisition of the company, he faced a series of legal challenges based on laying off workers and unpaid severance payment.