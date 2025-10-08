Prince Harry, William's rift deepens amid royal tensions

Prince Harry, William rift deepens amid royal tensions

Prince William and Prince Harry may experience another rough patch in their relationship.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are said to be at odds ahead of their late mother's 30th death anniversary in 2027. It will coincide with the return of the Invictus Games to the UK, a cornerstone of Harry's charitable work.

According to insiders, the future king has ruled out any involvement from Meghan Markle in official plans to honour Diana.

Harry, 41, is developing a documentary project to celebrate Diana's humanitarian legacy. But sources belive his hopes of collaboration with his brother have hit a wall, with William, 43, described as "deeply uncomfortable" about Meghan's potential participation.

"Harry's been talking about marking the anniversary in a meaningful way – not just as a family moment, but as a public tribute to Diana's work. He's been hoping William might join him, but the tension over Meghan makes that almost impossible," a royal source told RadarOnline.

They added: "The future king has made it clear that anything official connected to their mother can't involve Meghan."

The somber event is expected to be a key moment for both brothers to shun their differences and embrace each other to pay respect to the People's Princess.

The Duke of Sussex has allegdly been seeking to use the moment as an opportunity to mend fences and "come home without drama."

One source said: "Harry really believes it's what his and William's mother would have wanted – for them to come together, at least for something as important as this. He's open to reconciliation, but it's a delicate balance. He knows how raw things still are."