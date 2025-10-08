Prince William and Kate warned of potential problem at Forest Lodge

As the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare to swap Adelaide Cottage for their new residence, Forest Lodge, later this year, royal fans are abuzz with excitement about the family’s next chapter.

But amid the moving preparations, experts have issued a surprising warning about a potential safety hazard lurking in their own garden, the children’s beloved trampoline.

In a recent appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy, Prince William revealed that Prince Louis is “obsessed with trampolining.”

Yet, while it’s a favorite pastime for the young royals, experts say trampolines can pose a serious risk especially during Britain’s stormy months.

Nathan Blackler, a home insurance expert at Go.Compare, cautioned that outdoor items like trampolines can become “flight risks” in strong winds, potentially damaging property and invalidating insurance claims if not secured properly.

Garden specialist Mat Stewart of SunAggregates echoed the concern, calling trampolines “the number one most dangerous garden item” during bad weather.

“Strong winds can lift and hurl them across gardens or into nearby properties, posing a serious safety hazard to people, pets, and homes,” he warned.

With the Welsh family’s move to Forest Lodge drawing near, it seems even royal gardens aren’t immune to the perils of the unpredictable British weather.

Dave Thompson, Director of Claims at Tesco Insurance, has issued a timely reminder for homeowners including the Prince and Princess of Wales to take extra care with outdoor items as the weather turns rough.

“In strong winds, outdoor furniture can easily become dangerous projectiles,” Thompson warned. “Large flower pots, garden tables, or even trampolines have been known to roll and smash into windows, causing serious damage.”

He advised securing or storing garden items before storms hit. “If possible, lock them away in a shed or garage. If that’s not an option, bolt them down or move them to the most sheltered part of your garden, away from the house,” he added.

With the royal family preparing to move into Forest Lodge and their children’s trampoline among the items making the trip it’s advice that might come in handy for the Waleses this season.