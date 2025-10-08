'Jet off to NYC': Meghan, Harry add prestigious honour to their accolades

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have jetted off to much-needed event, which the couple have spoken about on numerous occasions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have packed their bags to attend the World Mental Health Day Gala, organised by Project Healthy Minds.

Harry and Meghan are expected to receive the nonprofit's Humanitarians of the Year Award on October 9.

The couple are being recognised for their 'meaningful contributions to advancing mental wellbeing worldwide,' particularly among young people.

The Sussexes issued a joint written statement after the organisation announced that the pair would be receiving the nonprofit's Humanitarians of the Year Award this year.

It read: 'Working with families and young people to priortise safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives.

'As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honoured to support them.

'We are proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.'

Taking it as an honour, Phillip Schermer, the CEO and founder of Project Healthy Minds, called it a 'privilege' to be able to honour the duke and suchess.

This award ceremony comes less after Meghan,44, travelled to France for Paris Fashion Week.