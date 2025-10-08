What Meghan Markle did at Paris Show has social media losing it

Meghan Markle has once again found herself at the center of controversy following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The Duchess of Sussex, who attended Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 4, was captured on video appearing to laugh as a model seemingly tripped on the runway that quickly went viral online.

Royal watchers accused Meghan of being “cruel” and “catty,” with some claiming she was mocking the model.

However, those close to the Duchess have dismissed the speculation. According to Page Six, her representative firmly denied that Markle was laughing at anyone’s misfortune, clarifying that the moment was taken out of context.

The incident came just days after Meghan faced backlash for an “insensitive” video showing her driving past the Paris tunnel where Princess Diana tragically lost her life, further intensifying public scrutiny of her actions.

One commenter wrote, “Look how disappointed she looks when she realized she shouldn’t have laughed,” while another added, “Apparently, a model tripped and she’s the only one who laughed.

The guy next to her wasn’t impressed.” A third remarked bluntly, “She’s so hard to like.”

Not everyone joined the pile-on, though. One fan defended her, noting, “Everyone in the comments acting as though they wouldn’t laugh if they saw someone fall over.”

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths was among the first to weigh in, telling the Daily Mail, “She did seem a little bit out of place in Paris, if I’m going to be honest. She seemed a bit nervous…

At one point, a model tripped. She burst out laughing and then obviously realized that was quite a cruel thing to do, so she covered it up.”