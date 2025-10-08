Prince Andrew's disgrace lingers as King Charles makes bold photo move

Prince Andrew has suffered another setback at the hands of his older brother, King Charles, following the monarch's latest move at Hillsborough Castle, his official Northern Ireland residence.

Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that photos of Prince Harry and Meghan were seen displayed on King's desk in the castle and throughout the State Drawing Room in the castle.

The portraits included images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as King Charles's official 70th birthday portrait taken in 2018, which featured both Prince William and Harry and their wives, Catherine and Meghan.

In addition, King Charles reportedly has two separate framed photographs of his two sons: the Prince of Wales, 43, and the Duke of Sussex, 41.

Unsurprisingly, no images of the Duke of York were displayed. While Palace staff typically place arrange the decor, such decisions can't be made with out King's approval.

A source told the Mirror: 'Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate.

'They are also guided by members of the Royal Family.'

'The decisions over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King.'

For those unfamiliar, Prince Andrew's relationship with the royal family particularly with King Charles has been strained since he stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his disastrous Newsnight interview on the BBC.

The situation worsened when the Duke of York admitted that he had not regret his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, during the televised interview with Emily Maitlis.

In the years that followed, Prince Andrew kept a low profile the estate she shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

He is now rarely seen in public, typically only appearing at Christmas, Easter and funerals.

However, questions have arisen over whether he will be invited to join the royal family at Sandringham this winter, especially after it was revealed that Sarah Ferguson emailed Epstein in 2011, describing him of her 'supreme friend.'

In the aftermath, a spokesman for the Duchess of York explained that email was sent in response to a threat of defamation lawsuit from Epstein.