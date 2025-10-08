Duke of Kent steps out for first royal engagement since loss of wife

Duke of Kent’s loyalty to the crown still shines through

The Duke of Kent has made a touching return to royal duties just weeks after the passing of his beloved wife, the Duchess of Kent.

At 89, Prince Edward proved his enduring dedication to public service, stepping out in West London on Tuesday evening to attend a concert at Wigmore Hall, one of the capital’s most prestigious classical music venues.

The Court Circular confirmed the engagement, noting, “The Duke of Kent, Patron, Wigmore Hall, this evening attended a Concert at 36 Wigmore Street, London W1.”

A lifelong patron of the arts, the Duke’s presence at the concert reflects both his deep appreciation for music and his quiet strength in the wake of personal loss.

Though he has largely reduced his public appearances in recent years, his attendance at the event marked a rare and heartfelt return to duty.

He has gradually scaled back his royal duties in recent years, his enduring sense of commitment remains unmistakable.

In April 2024, he stepped down from his long-standing role as Colonel of the Scots Guards which he had held with great pride and loyalty for over half a century.

While the royal has eased into a quieter pace of life, he continues to represent the monarchy at select engagements, maintaining his place as one of the Royal Family’s most steadfast members.

His continued presence at public events, including his recent appearance at Wigmore Hall, underscores both his dedication to service and his lasting influence within the royal fold.