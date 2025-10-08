Prince Williams continues busy schedule with Windsor investiture

Prince William continued his diplomatic stride this week, welcoming the President of Estonia to Windsor Castle following his earlier overseas engagement.

The Prince of Wales’s meeting with Alar Karis comes months after his visit to Estonia in March 2025, where he travelled in his role as Colonel in Chief of the Mercian Regiment.

During that trip, William witnessed firsthand the regiment’s vital contributions to Operation Cabrit, the UK’s commitment to NATO’s defence efforts in Eastern Europe.

While in Tallinn, the future King also explored how Estonia has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its impressive strides in renewable energy and technology.

Following the private audience, the Prince of Wales was set to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor, marking another busy day in his royal calendar.

At the time, a Palace spokesperson highlighted the Prince and Princess of Wales’s commitment to the Ukrainian people, saying, “This visit to Estonia is a continuation of that support.”

During his visit, William also delighted locals, including royal fan Talis Tobreluts, who presented him with a heartfelt basket of fresh produce.

Tobreluts later shared, “I wanted my gift to send a message of strength and health, a small gesture of encouragement after the challenges his family faced last year.”

"Eat lots of vegetables with fibre, vitamins and minerals, and eat lots of protein too.

Eating protein and doing resistance training is the best solution for everyone while they are aging. So this is the best anti aging solution in the world."