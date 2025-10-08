King Charles makes crucial announcement amid security threat

King Charles has taken a crucial decision after the UK government issued an alarming security update.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, the royal family is hiring a new security chief to protect the royal houses, including Balmoral and the Palace of Holyrood House, amid security threats.

The hired individual will be given £ 55,000 a year, as per the royal family's website.

The duties include safeguarding the Royal Households and ensuring the places "meet their protective security and legislative obligations across all sites" in Scotland.

It is important for the one who will begin this job in "safeguarding the spaces where communities come together."

The individual, who will be hired for this job, will be based at Buckingham Palace and will play a "central role in something extraordinary."

The qualities required are mentioned as someone who has "practical knowledge of national and international security threats, with proven experience applying physical and technical security measures in sensitive or high-security environments."

The applications for a job, which have a number of benefits, will be closed on October 19.

It is important to note that the royal family posted about the new hiring after UK officials received a warning about a potential attack.