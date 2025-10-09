Internet is crawling: Everything you need to know about viral trend 'Quadrobic'

The internet is buzzing with a viral new trend in which people are running and jumping on all four limbs like animals.

People not only love animals but also adopt their walking style to become more associated with them.

The new fitness trend labeled as “Quadrobics” has taken over the internet, where people adopt their inner animals through walking on all fours (including both hands and feet).

A trend sparked online by the Belgian film-maker, who has been making waves on the internet with her videos practicing quadrobics for a couple of years.

Alexia Kraft de la Saulx has been practicing quadrobics for the past three years. She has been seen running on all fours in outdoor settings, which has led people to channel their inner cat or bear.

“I’ve actually lost a lot of weight since I started doing it, and I really see the definition in my body,” said Alexia.

“I started getting a six-pack. Try it for five minutes and you will be out of breath," she added.

Some researchers suggest that quadrupedal movement can improve balance, flexibility, and core stability, but fitness experts indicate that it is not superior to mainstream exercise for strength or cardiovascular health.

Additionally, the trend has sparked moral panic in some countries, such as Russia and Uzbekistan, where politicians and authorities have criticized it as a “dehumanization project” or warned of parental neglect.





While, fitness enthusiasts insist that they are different from therianthropy, a community of people who identify as non-human.

What is Quadrobics?

It is a growing trend getting viral online that involves people moving on all fours.

Much of the online Quadrobic’s content originates from the therian community, individuals who identify as non-human animals and often use the movement as an embodied expression of their identity.

Quadratics first made headlines in 2008 when Japanese sprinter Kenichi Ito set a world record for sprinting on all fours.

Moreover, the ‘All -fours’ walking or running practice is a part of the wider “ancestral” or “primal” wellness trend.

Supporters of the trend claim that the unorthodox workout is more about pushing one’s physical limits than pretending to be animals.

Additionally, many enthusiasts are praising it by claiming that it promotes fitness, strength, mobility and spirituality but the unusual workout comes with many limitations.

‘Guinness World Records’ through 'Quadrobics'

Two people till now have been titled as the fastest Quadrobics in history. First person to attain Guinness World Record in 2008 was Japanese Sprinter Kenichi Ito Wagi who stood at 18.58 seconds and the other person to mark history was Collin McClure from USA in 2022 with a time of 15.66 seconds.

Most recently the record was broken by 22-year-old Ryusei Yonee in September,2025 who stood by 100-meter race distance with the time of 14.55 seconds only.

Moreover, Quadrobics began as a sports hobby and later turned into a trend overtime, influence by the first person to receive Guinness World Record for running 100 meters race on all fours inspired by monkeys.

The trend has gained popularity in 2024 while it went viral again in October 2025.