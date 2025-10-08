Prince William secures place in fans hearts with 'more accessible' approach

Prince William marks major win despite making bold remarks about monarchy

Prince William left royal fans fascinated with his bold admission about bringing change once he ascends the throne.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales showed her emotional side during an interview with Eugene Levy on his show, The Reluctant Traveler.

Among other heart-touching statements, William openly shared that change brings excitement to him, hinting that he is set to add a modern touch to the protocols of the royal family to stay relevant.

“I enjoy change; I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me — the idea of being able to bring some change...." he said.

He added, "I want to question things more. Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having? If you’re not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it. I think it’s important to live for the here and now."

Royal commentator Andrew Morton shared that the future King's remark left fans fascinated.

He told People, "The two words ‘change’ and ‘monarchy’ don’t naturally go together. Monarchy is about continuity. To predicate your future life on the change you’re going to make to it...well, that’s a delicate mechanism."

An insider shared that Prince William is giving a strong message that he is not going to be a King who is not "accessible." He also aims to set an example for his son Prince George, the second in line to the throne, with a more approachable setting.