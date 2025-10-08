Prince William lets slip detail about Prince Harry feud in vulnerable moment

There was a very small spark of hope ignited by Prince William last when he made a surprising mention of his estranged brother Prince Harry in an emotional interview.

The Prince of Wales has not been on speaking terms with his brother since the past three years especially after Harry had dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex had since made moves to reconcile with his father King Charles but William does not seem to budge from his stance.

However, when he made a subtly referred to Harry while recounting a difficult part of their shared childhood, many believed that there was some hope after all. Although experts have pointed out that the message had been quite the opposite.

According to historian Robert Lacey, the once cherished bond between the brothers have been lost in the past.

“They are clearly part of the past,” the royal author told People Magazine. “He talked about his brother in the past, as part of his life – not in the future.”

The future King had made a candid appearance at Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveler, during which William spoke about his future plans for monarchy and the pressures of the royal position.

At one point, William seemd raw and vulnerable as he mentioned Harry discussing the scrutiny from the press when they were young and how he wants to change that for his children.

One thing that royal biographer Andrew Morton, noted was that the reason William spoke so “openly” is because he was not directly asked a question about Prince Harry.

“If you want the prince to talk openly, you avoid asking about his brother,” he said, indicating that William is still firm on his stance.