Prince William behind the scenes at Windsor with Duchy secretary

William takes charge of Cornwall Estate at Windsor

Prince William held a significant meeting at Windsor Castle on October 6, 2025, with Mr. William Bax, Secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall.

This engagement reveals the Prince’s active role in overseeing the Duchy, a vast estate encompassing over 130,000 acres across 20 counties in England and Wales.

Since ascending to the title of Duke of Cornwall, William has been described as "pretty demanding" and "impatient" by royal aides, reflecting his commitment to modernizing the Duchy and aligning it with his philanthropic endeavors

The Duchy of Cornwall serves as a significant source of income for the Prince, supporting various charitable initiatives, including mental health programs for rural communities and farmers.

Notably, he has ceased imposing rental charges on charities and community groups using Duchy properties, demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility

This meeting with Mr. Bax is part of Prince William's ongoing efforts to engage with the Duchy's operations and ensure its alignment with his vision for positive societal impact.

While the specific details of their discussion remain private, such engagements are integral to the Prince's approach to his royal duties and his dedication to fostering community development and support.