Taylor Swift shares Travis Kelce's promising effort behind engagement ring

Taylor Swift is giving her engagement ring deserving spotlight share.

The singer song-writer recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she shared intimate details about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The pop sensation unveiled that the NFL athlete had her engagement ring for a "really long time" before proposing, showcasing his thoughtful approach to the special moment.

The Lover crooner gushed about the ring, explaining that Kelce had customised and designed it with the help of an amazing jeweler.

The show host looked completely looked smitten by the design, saying, "It's gorgeous — even the sides are beautiful!" Swift agreed, adding, "I know! I look at it constantly, like it doesn't feel in any way normal for me."

She then expressed her admiration for Kelce, stating, "He's just my favourite person I've ever met, no offense to everyone else, but the fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with every day forever, that's the whole thing of it. You look at it and you're like, 'I’m going to hang out with him forever,' and this represents that."

The conversation also touched on the proposal, which took place after the couple recorded an episode of Kelce's podcast, New Heights. Swift explained that Kelce had put black-out drapes on every window of his house for the recording while setting up the engagement backdrop in the backyard.

Fallon then held up a photo from the pair's floral-filled engagement, prompting Swift to exclaim, "Look at that! That's what he was turning the backyard into, like a secret garden oasis."

The couple announced their engagement on August 26, just 13 days after the podcast episode was released.