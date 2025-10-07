October Supermoon: Stunning images of first full ‘Rare Harvest’ Moon around globe

The Harvest Supermoon rises in London

Autumn brought a spectacular view of the night sky as October’s Rare Moon set.

Stargazers were given a treat this month with October’s supermoon surprise as a stunning start to a trio of celestial events lined up for 2025.

The first harvest moon of 2025 was initially expected in September, but it was globally sighted on October 7.

Plane appears between the Harvest Supermoon and a statue of Jesus Christ atop Iglesia Luterana Santa Maria de Guadalupe, Dallas

Additionally, Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) predicted that, “This year, the October 7 supermoon will be at a distance of 224,599 miles (about 361,457 kilometres) from Earth, making it 6.6pc larger and 13pc brighter than an average full moon.

“Photographs prove that the Moon is the same width near the horizon as when it’s high in the sky, but that’s not what we perceive with our eyes,” tNational Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wrote in a post.

The Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn skyline,New Jersey

The supermoon delivered a glow at its fullest and brightest, marking the first in a rare sequence of three back-to-back supermoons slated for late 2025.

The October lunar event is most important because the full moon is happening near the autumnal equinox, once again earning the “Harvest” name.

The Harvest Supermoon rises, in London

Why October's Supermoon is titled as ‘Rare' Harvest moon?

The term ‘Supermoon’ refers to the phenomenon when the moon is closest to the Earth reaching its elliptical orbit making it appear larger and brighter. The subtle difference can be observed without special equipment if skies are clear.

The size of the moon is up to 14% larger and nearly 30% brighter than a typical moon.

The Harvest Supermoon rises behind spires of the Duomo gothic cathedral, Milan

The harvest moon mostly rises in September every year but this year the much-anticipated moon sited in October instead of the regular tradition and the rare October harvest moon was visibly the largest since November 2024.

he Harvest Supermoon rises behind the cross of ‘Metamorphosis Sotiros’ Christian Orthodox Church at Anthoupolis capital Nicosia, Cyprus

Three trio Celestial events expected in 2025

According to latest research, NASA predicted that 2025 will be treated with beautiful celestial events as 2025 will have three consecutive Supermoons this winter expected in October, November and December 2025.

As reported the first moon sited on October 2025 was given the name as “Harvest Moon” while the November moon is titled as “Beaver Moon."

In addition to that the third and last moon which is expected in December 2025 is named as “Cold Moon.”