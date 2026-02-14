David, Victoria Beckham melt hearts with sweet Valentine's Day throwbacks

David, Victoria Beckham share loving tributes on Valentine's Day

David and Victoria Beckham are still very much in their love bird phase as they ring in Valentine’s Day.

The beloved couple took to Instagram to share loving tributes for each other

David shared an old photo of him and the fashion designer, writing, “My Forever Valentine I love you @victoriabeckham.” Victoria responded in the comments with a bunch of heart emojis.

The former Spice Girl also shared a post to pay tribute to her husband, writing, “Forever my valentine I love you @davidbeckham.”

The couple’s heartfelt tributes come amid their feud with their eldest son Brooklyn, who recently accused them of controlling him his whole life and trying to make him sign away the rights to his name, among other things.

He also claimed that Victoria “hijacked” his and Nicola Peltz’s wedding dance and then danced “very inappropriately on me.” Singer Marc Anthony was on the stage at the time and reportedly invited Victoria on the stage instead of Nicola.

Marc recently broke his silence on the matter of the family feud.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Anthony said: "I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family. They're a wonderful, wonderful family.

"I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz. I'm really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there."

He added: "It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out - but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth."