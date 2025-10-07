Meghan Markle makes secret move at PFW as major announcement looms

Meghan Markle, who has been giving all her attention to building her solo brand, appears to be working on some major new things.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday to attend the Balenciaga show helmed by the new creative director and Meghan’s close friend, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

While many assumed it to be a “casual cameo”, there was bigger ulterior motive behind which the public didn’t pick up on at the time.

According to a report by Elle, the “timing and intention” behind her Paris debut “signals something more strategic”. The Digital Editor of the magazine, Naomi May, suggested that Prince Harry’s wife is “actively cultivating relationships” with power players and influential people in the fashion world for her next move.

“This wasn’t a celebrity making a casual cameo,” she stated. “It was a calculated business move by someone building a media and lifestyle empire.”

She stressed, “Make no mistake: Markle is systematically positioning herself as a serious player in the luxury lifestyle space.”

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and details of her copyright and trademarks emerged, it suggested that the Duchess had plans to delve into fashion at some point.

She even made a fashion page to detail her outfit, indicating that something relating to the field may already be in the works as Meghan builds connections for its launch.

It will not come as a surprise that Meghan would announce her entry in luxury fashion. Hence, Paris Fashion Week was the perfect spot since connections made during the event are considered “invaluable currency” and that’s where “million-dollar deals are negotiated”.

It was a strategic move which would also suggest to business partners that she operates at the highest level.