King Charles takes key step for William’s health amid cancer treatment

King Charles takes key step for Prince William’s health amid cancer treatment

King Charles is well-aware that Prince William would have to take the reins of the monarchy but there one important thing that his heir needs to do first.

There have been reports of simmering tensions between Charles and his eldest son, mainly disagreements over how things are done and decisions taken (or not taken) for certain members of the family, namely Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Charles, who is undergoing weekly cancer treatments after his diagnosis in 2024, wants his William to calm down and not rush into a rash course of action. He is also concerned about William’s ‘unhealthy’ practices which could cause trouble for him in the future.

The royal family has recently taken a more active stance on mental health issues and how it can lead to further problems. The position of the monarch comes with a lot of stress and adding family tensions will only make it worse.

The Prince of Wales travelled to Scotland alone to spend some one-on-one time with his father at Balmoral and to have a proper discussion. According to a source, the King is “trying all in his power to soothe over family tensions and get things in order before William takes the Crown”.

It is understood that William has been absolutely furious as the King welcomed Prince Harry to Clarence House last month for a ‘private tea’. The preparation and the detail that went into the planning of it all also indicated Charles’s intentions to reconcile, much to William’s dismay.

Although, Charles is determined and is urging William to put his differences aside as it is “not healthy”.

“William has been so tense, he’s barely able to hide his fury whenever his brother’s name comes up,’ the insider told Closer Magazine. “It’s not healthy and Charles felt like it was high time he sat him down to try and get through to him.”

The King is aware that William may not change his stance on his estranged brother, but he is hoping that the heir to the throne will see reason and take the “wisest option in this situation is to show some mercy”.