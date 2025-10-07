Prince Harry ‘stalker’ antics took surprising turn amid security breach

Prince Harry’s claims about his security detail being insufficient in the UK were put on display during his trip last month.

The Duke of Sussex, who has urged for police protection for him and his family, had lost his security appeal to the UK Home Office in May this year. Hence, when he arrived in his home country last month to attend a series of events, he was only accompanied by his private bodyguards.

Just weeks after the visit, it was revealed that a female ‘stalker’ had come in very close proximity to the royal on two separate occasions. However, in one instance she was “body blocked” before she could reach Harry.

In new details revealed by The Sun, the stalker was said to be hiding in The Royal Lancaster Hotel toilet just 20 minutes before Prince Harry arrived to attend the WellChild Awards.

Security was called in when she was heard mumbling “odd comments” about Harry. After she was shown out, she was later seen next to the Duke’s car.

The car was monitored and sniffed by dogs for any suspicious substances or potential threats. The whole ordeal could have become much worse as major harm could have been done had the alleged stalker hidden something in the car.

Two days later, she reappeared at the Imperial College’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies, where she was blocked by one of Harry’s private guards.

“There was no police presence or close protection,” a source revealed to the press. “It was left to two staffers from his office to intervene. This time they got lucky.”

The woman, who is believed to have mental health problems, is said to be on a list of “fixated individuals” known to Duke’s private security team. Although, it was uncertain if she was carrying a weapon with her at the time.