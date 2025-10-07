George Clooney compares kids’ life in France versus Los Angeles

George Clooney is giving fans a rare glimpse into his family’s life in France, far from the glare of Hollywood.

In a new conversation with Esquire, the 64-year-old Jay Kelly star shared that he feels “very lucky” to raise his twins, Alexander and Ella, alongside wife Amal Clooney, on their farm in the French countryside.

For Clooney, who grew up on a farm himself, the setting now feels like the perfect place for his children to thrive.

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it,” he explained.

“But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

The actor admitted he once worried about raising his children in Los Angeles, where the pressures of fame and the Hollywood lifestyle might overshadow their childhood.

“I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” Clooney said.

“France—they kind of don’t give a s--- about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

The interview also captured a lighthearted family moment at the lunch table.

Clooney proudly served lemon pasta and chicken with fresh tomatoes from their garden, while Amal, 47, joked that the family was “lucky” she hadn’t cooked any of it.

Laughing, George turned to his twins and asked what happens if their mother does the cooking. Without missing a beat, Alexander and Ella answered together, “We all die!”

Though the couple welcomed their twins in June 2017 and usually keep their private life away from the public eye, Clooney has never shied away from expressing just how much joy his children bring him.