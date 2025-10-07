Prince William, Princess Kate accused of 'hypocrisy' over blocked public paths

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children George Charlotte and Louis, are relocating from Adelaide Cottage

Prince William and Princess Kate are facing backlash from soon-to-be neighbours in Windsor as they prepare to move into Forest Lodge-their newly renovated 'forever home' before Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10 and Louis, 7, are relocating from Adelaide Cottage.

Renovations began earlier this year, accompanied by the installation of an extensive security system around the estate.

However, the move has sparked frustration among local residents after learning that long-accessible walking paths and parkland amenities will now be permanently restricted due to heightened security, reported GB News.

A 2.3-mile fenced fenced perimeter, advanced surveillance, and defense hedging have been installed around the property, now designated as a restricted zone.

The area includes parkland just south of Windsor Castle that has been open to the public for centuries. Anyone entering the zone now faces the risk of immediate arrest.

Locals say they were only informed of these changes by Windsor Great Park management in late September, prompting widespread anger and concern over increased congestion in the remaining car parks, especially on weekends.

'The Royal family encourage us to go out in the fresh air, and then they are restricting us. It's hypocritical,' one local dog walker told The Telegraph.

'It's not so much the security measure itself that people are questioning, but the lack of clarity and transparency about why specific paths were chosen and whether any alternatives will be provided,' another resident shared her disappointment.