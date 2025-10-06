Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Miley's emotional revelation about him

Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus' complicated relationship is now on the mend

Billy Ray Cyrus is feeling love and appreciation after his daughter Miley Cyrus opened up about their emotional bond.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 5, the country star reflected on his Grammy-winning daughter’s CBS Sunday Morning appearance just a few hours prior, where she revealed he “cried” when she gifted him her song Secrets.

“Talk about a Sunday Callin!!! Started with @mileycyrus on CBS Sunday Morning. One great song can do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions,” Billy Ray, 64, wrote. “I agree! Music Changes Everything!!”

The Old Town Road singer also thanked “our Almighty Glorious God for all things good,” sharing that he spent the morning “playing baseball with my grandson and feeding the horses.”

His post featured their nostalgic 2009 duet Butterfly Fly Away and a throwback photo of the father-daughter duo.

During her interview, Miley said, “You don’t see your dad cry a lot. But with me and my dad, we’ve always communicated better through music.” When asked if they’re “at peace” now, she simply replied, “Yeah.”

The Flowers hitmaker previously shared that Secrets was inspired by their complicated relationship, calling it a “peace offering” and a way to help her dad “feel safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family.”