Princess Anne rides into Bovington for ‘Everyone Welcome’ event with Martin Clunes

Princess Anne join forces to spotlight RAC Saddle Club

Princess Anne made a special visit to the RAC Saddle Club in Bovington today, attending the “Everyone Welcome” event as part of her ongoing tour across Dorset.

The Princess Royal, who serves as Vice Patron of the British Horse Society (BHS), took time to tour the #WillDoes bus and engage with the inclusive community riding school, which prides itself on welcoming riders of all abilities.

Joining her was actor Martin Clunes, best known for Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly, who attended in his role as President of the BHS.

Clunes accompanied Princess Anne on a tour of the facility and observed demonstrations, celebrating the vital work the club does to make equestrian sports accessible to everyone.

Princess Anne met students at the Boat Building Academy in Lyme Regis

The visit offered Princess Anne and Martin Clunes a closer look at the new initiative, designed to help more members of the local community experience the unique bond between horse and rider.

They were joined by James Hick, CEO of the British Horse Society, and Major Scott Robinson, Chairman of the Bovington Equestrian Centre, as they explored the program’s goals and facilities.

The BHS, long dedicated to championing equine welfare and safety, works to improve participation in horse riding, provide education, and ensure responsible off road access for horse enthusiasts.

Today’s visit highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to making equestrian activities accessible, safe, and enjoyable for everyone.