Why George, Charlotte, and Louis have it 'a lot easier,' per Prince William

The future king reflects on growing up in Windsor Castle and the 'changes' he wants for his kids

Prince William has revealed why his and Princess Kate’s children have it “a lot easier” growing up in Windsor Castle than he did.

In his conversation with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler released October 3, the Prince of Wales opened up about how George, Charlotte, and Louis enjoy after-hours fun in the same halls he once raced through as a child — only under much safer conditions.

“My children don’t realise how lucky they are,” he said. “They’ve got a big old carpet. They can run down and there’s no splinters.”

The future king recalled how he and his cousins used to tear through St George’s Hall, one of his “favourite parts” of the castle, but not without a few battle scars.

“These carpets weren’t here,” he laughed. “You’d get massive splinters because the floor is old wood.”

The 43-year-old royal shared that his own kids now “come in after hours” to chase each other around the hall — continuing a long-standing family tradition, minus the hazards, as ”now it’s a lot easier.”

In a less light-hearted light, the heir to the throne made a vow to ensure that he doesn’t “regress” into “some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with” for the sake of his children.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good… Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen.”