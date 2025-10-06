Zara Tindall's friend Lewis Moody reveals heartbreaking health diagnosis

Zara Tindall's close friend and former England rugby captain Lewis Moody has revealed that he has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND).

Despite the heartbreaking news, Moody remains determined and optimistic about his ongoing treatment.

The former flanker, who was part of England's 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning team, confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, calling it as a 'huge shock' to him and his family.

Moody, 47, shared that his symptoms have so far been limited to muscle weakness in his hand and shoulder.

For context, the athlete has known Zara and her husband, fellow former England player Mike Tindall, for many years. He even attended their wedding in 2011.

As of now, Zara has not made any public comments regarding the announcement.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mr. Moody said he felt compelled to go public with his diagnosis in hopes of raising awareness about the condition.

'I do not feel ill. I don't feel unwell,' he said.

'There's something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute. 'But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face of now.'

Moody's diagnosis comes amid increasing awareness of MND within the ruby community.

Other high-profile cases include Scottish international Doddie Weir, who passed away in 2022, and former Gloucester player Ed Slater, who was diagnosed the same year.