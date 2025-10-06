Lana Del Rey, husband Jeremy Dufrene, make public debut at PFW

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene secretly tied the knot in September 2024

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene chose Paris Fashion Week to make their first public appearance as husband and wife.

Fresh off celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the couple looked every bit in love as they made not only their first high-profile appearance as a married couple but also marked the singer’s Paris Fashion Week debut.

Del Rey was spotted sharing a kiss with her husband at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, October 5. Photos from the event showed Del Rey leaning into her husband’s side as the two shared a sweet PDA moment before the show.

The Young and Beautiful singer looked ethereal in a floor-length lavender gown with fur-trimmed sleeves, a white beaded floral handbag, and delicate kitten heels. She completed the look with loose waves and a glossy brown lip, while Dufrene kept things casual in a blue jacket-and-pants combo with sunglasses and a black hat.

Del Rey and Dufrene secretly tied the knot in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, in 2024, shortly after news of their relationship became public. The ceremony and reception were held in the same bayou where Dufrene operates his swamp tours.

Although their public appearances are rare, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker has paid tribute to her beau multiple times on social media.

Most recently, she marked their first wedding anniversary with a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram, including snaps of the couple kissing on an airboat and celebrating with friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

Earlier this year, she paid tribute to her husband at the Met Gala by accessorising her black gown with alligator clips.