King Felipe and Queen Letizia to celebrate Spanish arts in Brussels

King Felipe and Queen Letizia head to Belgium

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are set to embark on a significant diplomatic and cultural visit to Belgium this Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Upon their arrival, King Felipe and Queen Letizia will be received by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

The day will commence with a private audience, followed by a luncheon hosted by the Belgian royals.

This cordial gathering aims to strengthen bilateral relations and celebrate shared cultural values.

In the afternoon, the Spanish royals will attend the inauguration of the Europalia España festival at the Palace of Fine Arts in Brussels.

This prestigious international arts festival is dedicated to showcasing Spanish culture and will feature the exhibition "Light and Shadow: Goya and Spanish Realism," offering a rare opportunity to experience masterpieces by Francisco de Goya and other Spanish artists.

For those interested in experiencing the exhibition, it will be open to the public at the Palace of Fine Arts in Brussels throughout the duration of the Europalia España festival.

Visitors can look forward to an immersive exploration of Spanish artistic heritage, featuring works that span centuries and offer insight into the country's rich cultural history.