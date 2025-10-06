Prince Harry’s California bubble puts Invictus Games role in jeopardy

Prince Harry, once celebrated for founding the Invictus Games and championing wounded veterans, now faces a precarious future with the charity he built from the ground up.

Sources tell RadarOnline that the Duke of Sussex’s estrangement from the royal family has begun to overshadow his legacy, leaving insiders questioning whether he should step back from his role as patron.

Since launching the Invictus Games in 2014, Harry has been a unifying figure for wounded service members.

But according to insiders, his public disputes with the royal family and media projects including his memoir Spare and Netflix series have made him increasingly divisive within the Armed Forces community.

“We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship,” one source explained. “Now, Invictus is firmly established; it might be better if the duke took a step back.”

A royal insider told the outlet, “Harry was riding high when he left the royal family because it was on his own terms. But now, everything is crashing down after the decisions he made.”

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex stepped down as patron of Sentebale following a clash with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

“He probably thought that he would be a winner being away from the royal family,” one source said. “But he’s beginning to realize that things are blowing up in his face.”

The same insider added, “I feel he’s digging himself into one worse hole after another, and the Invictus Games is just as personal and near to his heart as Sentebale. Getting pushed out of the games is just another blow to his mental psyche.”

Prince Harry may be “living in a bubble in California,” where advice from “Hollywood-type agents” is shaping his decisions about the Games, guidance that doesn’t necessarily align with how charitable organizations operate in the U.K.

“He’s probably listening to Meghan as well,” the source added. “They are both a little bit out of touch with reality especially being surrounded by the Hollywood set.”