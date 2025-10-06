Taylor Swift gets full support from Travis Kelce amid album promotions

Travis Kelce is all set to promote his fiancée’s new album, The Life of A Showgirl.

A source spilled to ShuterScoop that the NFL star “is going to be a part of the Taylor brand”.

Travis will reportedly make special appearances alongside the Blank Space singer during red carpet events and a few onstage cameos while promoting her album.

Another source told the outlet, “Travis isn’t just clapping from the sidelines. He’s part of the rollout.”

“Taylor knows their love story is a cultural moment, and together they’re unstoppable,” said an insider.

Interestingly, the album’s release came days before Travis’ NFL return, revealing how the couple’s professional lives have “intertwined”.

“It’s not just Taylor’s big release… It’s their release,” continued an insider.

Earlier in August, the Cruel Summer crooner talked about new album as she appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

During the episode, the professional footballer confessed he had listened the album and even disclosed his favourite track, Opalite.

In another interview with Heart Breakfast, Taylor called Travis “the most fun person”.

“He’s such a natural… He makes me laugh so much. There’s a line in [one of the] songs that says, ‘you just wanted a best friend who you think is hot’. Well, that’s kind of it, you know?” added the songstress.