Meghan Markle announces end of bitter feud after King, Harry meeting

Meghan Markle announced delightful news about ending a long feud in her latest public appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex made it to the headlines with her solo outing in Paris on October 4. The former working royal attended the Balenciaga show to support her friend and the brand's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

One of the attention-grabbing moments from Meghan's outing at Paris Fashion Week was her sweet interaction with Vogue boss Anna Wintour.

In a now viral video, it can be seen that the two ladies shared a kiss and passed wide smiles, quashing the reports of a rift.

The camera captured Anna saying to Meghan, "Nice to see you". Not only that, she praised the Duchess of Sussex's all white look, saying, "Beautiful, Cherie. You look amazing."

For the unversed, earlier, there were speculations about a bitter feud between Anna and Meghan related to Vogue cover's 'demands' made by the Duchess.

Speaking of the unexpected reunion, body language expert Judi James said that the two made a desperate call to show the world that there is no beef, but their affection was not real.

According to the Mirror, she said, "Meghan's greeting with Anna Wintour was much more like a top-drawer fashionista ritual."

"Meghan's rounded cheeks and her small gasp of fond recognition should have laid any rumours of a spat between the two women to bed for the foreseeable future, although everyone in the business knows that a fashionista air-kiss ritual will be used on friend or foe alike," Judi explained.

The expert said that Meghan and Anna were "both looking keen to announce a friendship to the world here."

Meghan Markle made a significant move in Paris following the meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry at Clarence House, which was viewed as a big step towards reconciliation.