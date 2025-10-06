Prince Harry reacts to security breach in UK: ‘enormous guilt’

Prince Harry reacts to security breach in UK as ‘stalker’ revealed

Prince Harry had suffered a major setback in his security during his UK trip last month as a ‘stalker’ found her way close to the royal in a shocking turn of events.

The Duke of Sussex, who have claimed that his security in the UK has been inadequate given the threats he has received in the past, did not have any police protection when the two incidents occurred during his four-day trip.

A friend told The Telegraph that King Charles’s younger son felt “enormous guilt” as people in attendance at the event were put at risk.

A woman stalker, who has previously been listed as a suspicious individual, came too close to the royal once at the hotel where the WellChild Awards. The other incident took place near Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, the same day when he met his father King Charles.

Harry said that this was the reason why visits to home country are so less.

“It should not be left to two office staff to act as extra eyes and ears or provide a physical barrier,” said the friend. “That should not happen. It is only going to take one motivated, lone individual for this to go south very quickly.”

Prince Harry had lost his security appeal against the UK Home Office despite citing serious death threats in court. He was only allowed “bespoke” protection which would be judged on a case by case basis.

During the UK trip, there was also no police present at the event. Meanwhile, Scotland Yard declined to comment on the two incidents, reasoning that they don’t discuss security arrangements.