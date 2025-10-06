Prince Harry UK security fears reignite as shocking details emerge

Prince Harry has been candid about how he feels that the security detail for him and his family in the UK is inadequate, especially given the serious threats he has received in the past.

The Duke of Sussex had visited his home country last month for a string of engagements surrounding his charity work in UK and the patronages he still supports following his royal exit. During the trip, Harry had also met with his father King Charles at Clarence House sparking hopes for more personal family visits.

Although, Harry’s core fears about his security were triggered as surprising details are revealed about a security breach were laid bare in a new report.

On two separate occasion, a woman stalker, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, entered a “secure zone” at a central London hotel where Harry was attending the WellChild Awards on September 9, according to The Telegraph.

Security sources revealed that the woman was spotted a second time at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, and came within few feet of Prince Harry. A private staff jumped int and “body-blocked” her since it was uncertain if the woman had been carrying a weapon.

There was also no police present at the event. Meanwhile, Scotland Yard declined to comment on the two incidents, reasoning that they don’t discuss security arrangements.

The incident comes after Harry lost his security appeal against the UK Home Office in May. The Duke of Sussex had consistently urged for police protection and proper risk assessment. He has even offered to cover the costs but he was left “disappointed” after losing his appeal.

However, when he arrived at Clarence House, he came with police protection. It has to do with the nature of the visit since non-working royals are given the state-backed security for events that they have been invited to by the Palace or the King himself.