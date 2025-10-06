Miley Cyrus reveals her dad’s emotional reaction to heartfelt memento

Miley Cyrus has recently revealed her dad Billy Cyrus’ emotional reaction to the gift as a “peace offering”.

The Flowers hit-maker opened up that she dedicated the latest album Something Beautiful to the country star and was gifted to Billy for his birthday in August.

During her chat with CBS Sunday Morning, the Wrecking Ball singer shared her father’s reaction to the memento.

“My dad cried… Everyone I say that to, they go, ‘I remember when my dad cried,’” said the 32-year-old.

The Last Song actress admitted she has never her dad “cry a lot” as she cannot figure it out that the tears “are happy or painful”.

“I don't know if I've seen my dad cry since his dad passed away. My dad, you know... I just haven't really seen that,” added the Grammy-winning music artist.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley pointed out that music is how she and her father communicate best.

Reflecting on mending her family conflict, The Climb singer stated, 'We didn't feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because him and I just communicate better through song.”

Therefore, Miley disclosed that once her father “got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions”.

The Party in the USA singer mentioned that instead of doing therapy sessions, noting, “we just do studio sessions and we send a song and we say, ‘I love you.’ And that feels peaceful for us”.

Meanwhile, Miley believed that it’s “important to talk about problems rather relying on therapy.

“I and my dad, we just have always communicated better through music with each other,” she concluded.