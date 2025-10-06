King Charles, Prince William join forces for key royal mission

King Charles and Prince William are on the same page in order to promote a key royal mission amid rumours of growing differences between the father-son duo.

The Prince of Wales recently made headlines after announcing the Earthshot Prize 2025 finalists in a poignant video message.

William, like his father, King Charles, is a strong advocate for creating a safer and greener environment for future generations.

In a video, he said that he is "deeply proud of what The Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years," and he is "enormously excited for the next five."

He said, "Together, they are moving us towards achieving vital global goals that will improve and secure lives and livelihoods for all of us."

Now, speaking of William's initiative, the project’s chief executive and his close aide, Jason Knauf, said that the future King was showcasing "the sort of leader he wants to be" with The Earthshot Prize.

In conversation with Sky News, he said, "The sort of leader that Prince William wants to be, both now and in the future. (William) does care deeply about tradition, about his family's legacy of service."

Jason shared that William is continuing the tradition of the royal family, which "recognising the work of others" by putting a "modern twist" on it.

Similarly, King Charles has also been working on a number of projects raising issues related to drastic climate changes.

The royal family's ally added, "That's what his father's been doing. Updating the tradition for the generation that they serve."