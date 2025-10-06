Prince William, Princess Kate release special message ahead of key event

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave particular attention to the nitty gritty of things as they delivered a key message ahead of an important event in Wales.

Prince William, who is the BAFTA President, addressed the Bafta Cymru Awards ceremony this on Sunday, via a video message that he recorded while visiting the Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff, Wales, last month.

Before the event kicked off, Kensington Palace released a statement in English and in Wales, given the position held by William and Kate.

“Good luck to all the Nominees at tonight's @baftacymru Awards!” it read. The same message was written in Welsh, “Pob lwc heno i'r holl Enwebeion yng Ngwobrau @baftacymru!”

At the ceremony held ICC Wales, Newport, on Sunday 5 October, celebrated film and television as 17 competitive awards in total were presented across the evening as well as two BAFTA Special Awards.

The 34th BAFTA Cymru Awards were hosted by Welsh TV presenter Owain Wyn Evans. The notable achievements were by Lost Boys and Fairies as it took five awards and

The Golden Cobra and Mr Burton won two awards each.

The update also came after Kensington Palace had shared a behind the scenes of Prince William's visit last month where he ended up recording the message for the ceremony.

“The screen arts are a vital part of our cultural landscape enriching both the UK’s storytelling heritage and our economy,” William said in the clip.

“Our talent pipeline is world-renowned and whilst talent is everywhere all too often opportunity is lacking and that’s where the BAFTA’s bursary programme plays an important role in supporting the next generation of talent giving young people that vital support to get that first step on the career ladder.”

He listed the facilities and the opportunities that the programme provides.

He surmised, “As President of BAFTA, I’d like to thank you to our partners Film Cymru Wales and Screen Alliance Wales and to everyone who’s so generously supported the BAFTA bursary programme.”

Prince William ended his speech with a congratulations to all the winners and wished a “good evening”.