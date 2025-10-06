Kylie Jenner’s Budapest private jet sparks outrage over climate impact

Kylie Jenner faced a storm of criticism online after her private jet was tracked making a very short stop in Budapest.

The flight data, shared on Reddit, fueled debate about the environmental impact of celebrity travel.

The post, shared on the subreddit r/KUWTKSnark, showed the 28-year-old star’s Bombardier BD-700 aircraft, registered, leaving Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport after what users called a “brief visit.”

Many speculated that Kylie was visiting her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, who is filming the final part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy in Hungary.

Private jets are known for their heavy carbon footprint, as some experts say that short flights are especially harmful because takeoff and landing burn large amounts of fuel.

However, social media users reacted strongly, criticising the beauty mogul for what they saw as an unnecessary luxury.

One person wrote that the habits of the wealthy “far exceed typical household carbon reduction efforts,” while another questioned, “So she spent nearly 30k to go there for a quickie? Nevermind f****** up the climate. How is this legal?”

An airline pilot offered a different perspective, suggesting that the plane could have been repositioning rather than making a personal trip.

Despite this, most commenters focused on the environmental concern. Moreover, this incident adds to ongoing scrutiny of celebrity private jet use.

For the unversed, Kylie has faced similar backlash in the past for short flights, and the discussion highlights wider questions about climate responsibility and how much influence public figures have over public awareness of environmental issues.