Eugene Levy wasn’t expecting to interview Prince William

Eugene Levy stunned by William’s down to earth Windsor tour

Eugene Levy boarded a flight to the UK to film an episode of his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, he had no idea his itinerary included the future King of England.

The veteran actor admitted he didn’t even know he would meet Prince William until the cameras were already rolling.

“The only thing I knew was when I was on camera filming the episode and found out I got an invitation from him to come to Windsor Castle,” Levy told Town & Country. “I didn’t know he was gonna be on the show.”

What unfolded was far from a formal royal walk-through. Rather than just a castle tour, Levy ended up spending hours with the Prince of Wales in three relaxed settings.

Windsor Castle, a dog walk, and even a pub. The easy flow of conversation surprised both Levy and viewers.

At one point, William quipped, “Was getting drunk in a Windsor pub with Prince William on your bucket list?” Levy described it as surreal. “Wow, this is not what I was expecting from a royal,” he admitted.

What set this appearance apart from William’s usual interviews was the tone. Known for his upbeat, self-deprecating humour in podcasts and walkabouts, here he was quieter, more reflective.

Filmed back in February, when the royal was still navigating a challenging year, the slower pace gave William space to open up without the pressure of a journalist’s probing.

Unlike traditional interviews where tough questions can make him retreat, Levy’s gentle approach combined with no time crunch let William strike a balance.

In fact, insiders suggest Levy’s team had initially planned extra activities to fill the episode but ended up cutting them because the conversation flowed more naturally than expected.