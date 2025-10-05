King Charles beams with joy as he receives positive news amid cancer

King Charles is reportedly over the moon as he received delightful news after facing a challenging 2024 with a cancer diagnosis.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced on February last year that the monarch had been undertaking medical treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Despite his health woes and ongoing health procedures, the King continues to perform his royal duties.

A close pal of the monarch told The Telegraph that 2025 will prove to be a positive year for Prince William and Prince Harry's father, as his determination has been appreciated by people.

The source said, "He is a man who is never satisfied with what he feels he can and should achieve."

"I have sensed in him greater personal happiness this last year. He has sensed that people mean it when they say ‘I think you’re doing an amazing job,'" his ally shared.

Discussing the new report, royal expert Valentine Low also lauded King Charles' passion towards his duty to serve his people as a working royal.

He said, "There is almost no problem, national or international, that he (King Charles) does not wish to solve personally or feels a responsibility to solve."