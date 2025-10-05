Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week look earns praise from Anna Wintour

Meghan Markle brought royal elegance as she attended the highly-anticipated Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant as she stepped out to support Pier Paolo Piccioli, the newly appointed Creative Director of the iconic fashion house.

Amid the buzz and excitement, Meghan who left her husband Prince Harry behind was spotted sharing a warm embrace with legendary Vogue chief Anna Wintour.

However, according to insiders, their relationship hasn't always been smooth.

For context, the mother-of-two is currently on a surprise visit to the French capital-her first trip to Europe in three years-for her debut at the glitzy fashion event.

In a video posted on X, the Duchess was seen asking Wintour how she was, to which the icon responded it was:' Nice to see you.'

The duo kissed each other on the cheek, and Wintour complimented Meghan's outfit, and beamed: Beautiful, Cherie. You look amazing.'

For many, the sweet exchange was unexpected, following the alleged drama behind- the scenes drama at Vogue over Meghan's demands.

In 2022, Meghan Markle's six editorial demands for Vogue, including control over content and dual US/UK covers, were denied by Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour. 'Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé,' a source said.

Meghan allegedly pulled the feature, causing a rift, through others claim they remain 'warm and respectful.'