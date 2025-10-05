Duchess Sophie harsh comment revealed amid Meghan Markle’s PFW appearance

Duchess Sophie has risen through the ranks during the past few years in the royal family, meanwhile, Meghan Markle has been indulging in her many business ventures.

The As Ever founder also made a surprise appearance at the Paris Fashion week on Saturday to support her designer friend.

Just as the buzz surround the appearance in the media amped up, a brutal remark from Sophie began making rounds.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known as one of the hardest working members of the royal family, cutting close to Princess Anne, and has also been dubbed as a ‘secret weapon’ for King Charles’s reign.

Despite her friendly demeanour and her ability to get along with everyone, there were brief grumbles from Meghan about Sophie after the late Queen Elizabeth had suggested to seek the royal’s help. Meghan had rejected the offer.

Later, Prince Harry and Meghan exited their senior royal position in 2020, and their remaining duties have been delegated to other members. Following the exit, Sophie, who was the Countess of Wessex at the time, was asked if she would take on additional duties after the Sussexes had left right and Prince Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and royal patronages.

Royal commentator, Katie Nicholl revealed that Sophie couldn’t help but retort, “What did people think we were doing beforehand?”

This comes up as Meghan made a solo appearance to attend fashion designer pal Pierpaolo Piccioli’s show for Balenciaga, after he was made the new creative director.