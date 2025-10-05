King Charles set to 'punish' Prince Andrew amid strong calls for ban

Prince Andrew's tough days are set to begin as King Charles is urged to strip the Duke of two key positions, which he still holds despite being a non-working royal.

The Duke of York has been under the radar for quite a long time due to his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the latest alleged involvement in a Chinese spy scandal.

However, the intensity of backlash has increased after Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson's, email to the convicted sex offender leaked in the media, resulting in strong calls from the public to ban the Yorks.

There are reports that King Charles ordered the Duke and Duchess of York not to join the royal family at public-facing gatherings, especially the upcoming annual Sandringham Christmas.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond revealed that the monarch is under pressure as the public urged him to strip Andrew of his two main roles.

As per the Mirror, she said, "Should the King go further? He’s not a vindictive man, but the disgrace that both Andrew and Fergie have brought on the royal family time and again over the decades must be very hard to bear."

She said that Andrew and Fergie's "greed tarnishes the reputation of the monarchy. And that has to be stopped."

"I think the public would welcome some gesture of punishment, such as stripping Andrew of his place as a Knight of the Garter and also as a Counsellor of State," Jennie shared.