Buckingham Palace issues key update on Duchess Sophie crucial mission

King Charles' office released a statement following the Duchess Sophie's brave move, which earned her massive praise and admiration from fans.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office this week.

According to the royal family's official social media channels, Sophie witnessed the "devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, particularly on women and girls, and met women peacebuilders working at the grassroots level to highlight their work supporting local peace initiatives."

A series of photos from the Duchess of Edinburgh's key engagement has been released by Buckingham Palace, showcasing her being affectionate towards the affected women and children in the area.

The statement alongside the picutures further reads, "In the northeastern city of Beni, the Joint Force Headquarters of MONUSCO (the UN peacekeeping mission) and an increasingly important hub for humanitarian response, HRH met UN peacekeeper ‘blue helmets’ from around the world, to hear about their vital role in conflict resolution, community resilience and advocacy for women’s rights."

Moreover, Sophie met clinicians who are providing lifesaving UK-funded sexual and reproductive health services to conflict-related sexual violence survivors at Beni General Hospital.

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie has been a "global champion for the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and a supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI) for a number of years."