Windsor Castle taking precedence over Buckingham Palace for King Charles

King Charles may soon make significant changes to a long-standing Royal Family tradition, as he's shown he is not afraid to modernise, according to a former royal butler.

Grant Harold, who once served the royal household, has suggested that the King could relocate the Royal Family's traditional Christmas celebrations from Sandringham to Windsor Castle in the morning.

Harold noted that Windsor is increasingly becoming a central hub for the Royal Family, especially as the Prince and Princess of Wales move forward with plans to settle permanently at nearby Forest Lodge.

Grant Harold told GB News in collaboration with OLBG: 'After the fire at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family were forced to relocate their Christmas holidays from Windsor to Sandringham.

'I think King may make another change and bring Christmas back to Windsor Castle. 'If not this year, in the near future, I think this could be another big change that the King brings in.

'It's a lot easier for them to have Christmas at Windsor, it's much closer for all of them. It's where King's parents and grandparents are laid to rest.'

Having said that former royal butler also stated:' I think Windsor will become their full base going forward.

He further adds: 'The King is hardly using Buckingham Palace. Being a traditionalist, the King loves Windsor. It is becoming more of an 'official' residence of the King.'