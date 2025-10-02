Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles: new shocking details revealed

King Charles meeting with Harry creats new problems for the royals

King Charles III's attempt to make peace with his youngest son Prince Harry seems to end in smoke after the Duke's new shocking claims.

The 76-year-old is heartbroken and upset after Harry's new accusation that palace insiders were trying to sabotage his reconciliation efforts with his famiy.

It emerges days after a spokesperson for Harry issued an statement about the royal’s recent meeting with his fathe, stating: "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

The statement caused disappointment for the monarch, who was rather surprised and saddened, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

"It overall makes future peace talks harder and reaffirms Prince William’s skepticism."

A royal source claimed, "The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship," a royal source told the outlet.

The palace is said to be keep a close eye on Harry’s next move after latest alegations.

On the other hand, King Charles is said to be thinking to make major changes to a key royal family tradition amid fears, a former royal butler has claimed.