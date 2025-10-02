Windsor’s grandest rooms welcome visitors again

George IV’s lavish legacy returns for public viewing at Windsor

Windsor Castle is once again opening the doors to some of its most breathtaking spaces, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the grandeur of royal life.

Today marks the reopening of the Semi-State Rooms, the lavish private apartments created for George IV in the early 19th century and still used by the Royal Family for official entertaining.

To celebrate the occasion, the Royal Collection Trust shared a special video tour of the magnificent Crimson Drawing Room in the castle’s crown.

With its opulent scarlet silk walls, dazzling chandeliers, and ornate gilded ceiling, the space embodies regal splendor at its finest.

These rooms are only accessible to the public during autumn and winter, making this reopening a seasonal highlight for history lovers and royal watchers alike.

In addition, Windsor Castle has revived its popular £1 ticket scheme for visitors on Universal Credit and other named UK benefits.

With advance booking, eligible guests can experience the splendor of the world’s oldest inhabited castle at a fraction of the usual price.

It didn’t take long for royal fans to flood social media with excitement following the reopening.

Many were quick to share their awe at the regal interiors, with one admirer writing, “How beautiful to get to know the palace! So shocking! So much history! A dream!! with heart emoji”

Another echoed the sentiment, praising the harmony and elegance of the rooms, “Such elegance and harmony with all the furniture and paintings, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”