King Charles, Queen Camilla react to 'horrific' Manchester tragedy

The King and Queen send 'thoughts and prayers' to the victims

King Charles and Queen Camilla are speaking out following the deadly attack on a Manchester Synagogue which left two people dead.

Just hours after the tragedy on Thursday, October 2, His Majesty issued a statement on behalf of himself and the Queen condemning the attack.

“My wife and I have been deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community,” the statement began, referring to Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The statement continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

The 76-year-old monarch signed off the message with, “Charles R.”

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday morning, when a car was driven into members of the public before a stabbing took place outside the synagogue. Two people were killed, while three others remain in serious condition, according to BBC.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed firearms officers shot a man believed to be the attacker shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Middleton Road, Crumpsall. A major incident has since been declared.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also condemned the violence, saying he was “absolutely shocked” and pledged additional police patrols outside synagogues nationwide.

“We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe,” he vowed before chairing an emergency Cobra meeting on the incident.